David Earl Flanagan, 83, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Greenwood, MS.

Graveside services were 11:00 am Monday at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Avis Williams Flanagan, his wife Lulu and brothers John Flanagan and Jackie Flanagan.

Mr. Flanagan is survived by his children: daughters Beverly Shumaker (Ronald) and Teresa Joiner,

his sons, Mike Flanagan (Debbie), Stevie Flanagan (Janet), Chris Flanagan (Shanna) and

step-son Charles Breland (Katrina), 8 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

He was the retired owner and operator of Lou’s Wholesale in Greenwood.

Scottie Montgomery officiated the services.