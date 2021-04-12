Dale Pickle, 71, a lifelong resident of Kosciusko, passed away April 12, 2021, at Brandon Nursing and Rehab in Brandon, MS.

Visitation will be Friday, April 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. and a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Parkway Cemetery. The Rev. Jeremy McCrory will officiate.

Dale was a member of Williamsville Independent Methodist church and also a member of the Cowpen Creek Hunting Club.

Dale is survived by his wife, Rhonda Pickle of Kosciusko; his mother, Gloria Lee Pickle of Kosciusko; one sister, Jean Horne (Jimmy) of Milton, FL; aunt, Marietta Brett of Kosciusko; and three grandchildren, Houston Whittemore, Joshua Robinson, and Zayne Robinson. He also leaves behind a host of cousins and tons of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Braxton Pickle; grandfather, Leslie (Julia) Senour; and uncle Hoss Brett.

Pallbearers will be Chris Dean, Richard Dean, Marshal Whittemore, Michael Dean, Robert Ellis, Brackey Brett, Jim Brett, Bud Moore

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry McCrory, Wayne Pettit, David Watkins, Jess Fedrick, Jim Horne, Tony Dean and Rudy Johnson.

I n lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Wounded Warrior Project.

