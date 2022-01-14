Mrs. Dale Faulkner Scarborough, 97, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away peacefully Monday, January 3, 2022, at The Magnolia at Oxford Commons surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Scarborough was born on October 23, 1924, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Jerry “Judd” Faulkner, in Singleton, MS. She grew up as one of eleven children. She excelled in sports in high school and was offered a basketball scholarship to Delta State University but decided to move to Jackson, MS, to work and one year later boarded a train to Washington, D.C. in 1943 where she was hired by the U. S. government to process Death Certificates. Dale’s boyfriend since first grade and future husband of 56 years, Don Scarborough, was in Europe during WWII. Upon his return, she and Don married in 1945 and lived in the Singleton community until they moved to Kosciusko, MS in 1950. She enjoyed all types of sports, and especially Ole Miss football. She enjoyed being with family and friends in the Ole Miss Grove before football games. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Kosciusko. Dale loved her family and enjoyed helping people in need. One of the highest compliments paid to her was that she was “the best cook” while everyone always enjoyed Granny’s famous southern cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Scarborough in December 2001, and eight siblings.

Dale is survived by her two daughters, Judy (Barry) Meek and Jean (Randy) Abrams both of Oxford, MS; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Todd) McCarter of Jackson, TN, Emily (Scott) Burton of Oxford, MS, and Rachael Abrams of St. Louis, MO; four great-grandchildren, Olivia Welch, Lillian Welch, Katie Grace Burton, and William Burton; brother, Bill Faulkner of West Point, MS; and sister, Darlene Lloyd of Pasadena, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her.

Funeral services were Monday, January 10, at First Baptist Church of Kosciusko with burial following at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett officiated the services.

Pallbearers are Delbert Faulkner, Jeff Faulkner, Rob Faulkner, Bob Jordan, Scott Pickle, and Bill Cullen.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Kosciusko 210 N. Huntington Street Kosciusko, MS, 39090.