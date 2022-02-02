Dale Asgile Huffman of Madison, MS, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022, at the age of 85.

Dale was born on March 11, 1936, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to Hardy and Irene Thomas Huffman. He was a 1954 graduate of Kosciusko High School. After completing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served his country faithfully for three years. He served overseas as a military policeman following the Korean War. Upon completion of his service, he returned to Kosciusko where he met and married Ann Chandler. As a newlywed, Dale embarked upon a college adventure at Holmes Junior College, and he concluded his higher education with a B.S.degree in Industrial Technology from Mississippi State University in 1961.

Throughout his adult life, Dale was employed by various manufacturing companies in the central Mississippi area. He enjoyed time spent as plant manager at Futora in New Albany, J.A.Olson in Winona, and a thriving Hamilton Corporation in Kosciusko in the1960s and early 1970s. He soon transitioned to work for the Howard Furniture Company in Starkville during the 1970s and early 1980s. He concluded a long, successful career in manufacturing at Randall-Textron, formerly Rockwell International, in Grenada, Mississippi, in 2000.

Although Dale had a successful career in local industries, his most engaging opportunities came through a family business, Huffman’s Jewelry. Together with his wife, Ann, they enjoyed selling jewelry to customers in select markets across three states. After running a successful brick and mortar store in Kosciusko for several years, the pair was a permanent fixture at the former Fairgrounds Antique Flea Market on High Street in Jackson, Mississippi. As recently as December, they participated in four holiday markets as they prepared for the Christmas season.

Dale often joked that his favorite hobby was carding earrings, but those that knew him could testify to his great skills at making biscuits, homemade rolls, and dumplings. He gained much satisfaction from providing warm, hardy food for his family and friends. His scrambled eggs were the fluffiest, and his warm grits were the creamiest. Carding earrings may have been his favorite pastime, but he excelled at dish washing after his family had been satisfied. Certainly, the demand for powdery, scouring cleanser will plummet in the next few months due to his absence. Dale was an avid Mississippi State fan and enjoyed watching every seasonal sport. He could frequently be found wearing an MSU ball cap and checking scores at the weekend flea markets. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Kosciusko and a current member of Highland Colony Baptist Church in Madison, Mississippi. He loved serving the Lord through his local church and watching favorite pastors online throughout the week. He was a Free Mason and a member of Bethel Lodge 107.

Dale is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Chandler Huffman; son, Dr. Henry T. (Hank) Huffman of Dallas, TX; daughter, Monica Huffman Donald (Bob) of Pascagoula, MS; and son, Tracy M. Huffman (Renee) of Hernando, MS. He leaves four dearly loved grandchildren, Benjamin Donald of Vienna, VA, Matthew Donald of Jackson, MS, and Julia Kate Huffman and Witt Huffman of Hernando, MS; one sister, Shirley Huffman Keenum of Starkville, MS; and one sister-in-law, Bonnie Shields Richie (Wayne) of Germantown, TN. He leaves an incredible legacy of love and faith for a host of treasured cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at Highland Colony Baptist Church in Madison, MS, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko, MS, at 2 p.m. Masks are required for guests.

Memorials in his memory may be made to Highland Colony Baptist Church in Madison, MS.