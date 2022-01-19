Colonel (USAF Ret.) Charles “Chuck” Kerr Lansdale, 94, of Ocean Springs, MS, is now in God’s care after he passed away peacefully at home with family on December 7, 2021.

Chuck was born on March 4, 1927 in McCool, MS, to Maggie (Kerr) Lansdale and Ervin Erlene Lansdale. In 1944, at 17 years old, Chuck joined the Merchant Marines where the ships he was serving on took him to both the Atlantic and Pacific combat zones. During his World War II service, he received numerous awards to include the Merchant Marine Combat award.

He graduated from Mississippi State College in 1951 with a bachelor of science degree in Agriculture and in 1953 Chuck joined the United States Air Force and embarked on a distinguished 30-year career serving his country. After completing pilot training at Vance AFB in Oklahoma his future assignments and career progression would take him around the world flying multiple types of aircraft. His domestic assignments took him from Florida to California and numerous relocations in between with overseas postings in Vietnam, Yokohama AB, Japan and Ramstein AB, Germany. Chuck had multiple command assignments in Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Service while stationed at Ramstein AB and Scott AFB, Germany. Chuck flew a wide variety of aircraft during his Air Force career to include the T-28, B-25, KC-97, KC & WC-135’s and the WC-130. He also flew HH-43 rescue helicopters in Vietnam.

Chuck retired in 1983 and moved back to Ocean Springs and in 1985 began his second career in sales with Estabrook Motors where he worked for 20 years.

Chuck is a long-time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his spouse of 67 years, Barbara (McDaniel) Lansdale; daughter, Pamela Barr; son, Mark Lansdale; grandson, Eric Barr; granddaughter, Julianna Barr; grandson, Steven Lansdale; great-granddaughter, Margaret Barr; and great-grandson, John Barr.

Chuck was laid to rest at Biloxi National Cemetery on January 12, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, Chuck expressed a desire that memorials be made to St Paul United Methodist Church, PO Box 909, Ocean Springs, MS, 39564.