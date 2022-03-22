Clinton “Daygo” Brock, 78, of Kosciusko passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Visitation was 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022 and 12-2 Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services were 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Allen Dees, Rev. Ed Newman, and Rev. Eddie Pierce officiated.

Clinton “Daygo” Brock was born on September 23, 1943 in Leake County, MS to the late Cecil and Levisa Brock. On July 20, 1963, he married his sweetheart Floyce Marie Dees. They were happily married until his death. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Leake County, MS. He and Floyce had one daughter, Debbie Long, who he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Brock and Levisa Burkes Brock.

Clinton is survived by his wife of 58 years Floyce Brock; his daughter Debbie Long of Canton, MS; two grandchildren Brock (Erin) McCrory of Zama and Colbi Long of Canton; and two great-grandchildren Olivia and Grey McCrory of Zama; brother Carlton (Johnnie) Brock of Leake County; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who held dear to his heart.

Daygo is well known for his barber skills and taught 1000’s of students at Brock Hair Design College. He was not only a world champion Barber but a world champion person. He enjoyed westerns, spending time with his family, and telling jokes. He was loved by everyone and never met a stranger.

Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Jim Dees, Marcus Dees, Shane Dees, Tootie McCrory, Mark Suggett, and Bob Scott. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Sonny Wilcox, Wayne Duck, Robbie Sanders, Frankie Roby, James Vivians, and Lailon Dorsey.