Carolyn Fay Veazey Moore, 83, of the Liberty Chapel Community in McCool, MS, met her Savior face to face on January 4, 2022.

Carolyn was a loving and devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She enjoyed cooking big meals for her family, attending church services and community events, visiting with family and friends, and taking long walks on the family homestead where she lived most of her life. Carolyn never met an animal she didn’t love and try to sneak into the house, and her porch was always buzzing with hummingbirds in the summertime. A loving nurturer with the spiritual gift of encouragement, Carolyn was a prayer warrior and faithful member of Berea Baptist Church, where she took great delight in ministering to children.

Carolyn was predeceased by parents, Bennie Taylor and Jessie Mae Veazey; infant twin sister, Wanda Mae Veazey; brother, James Byron Veazey; and infant daughter, Wanda Fay Moore.

Carolyn leaves behind to miss her on this side of Heaven her devoted husband, of 60 years, Roy Moore; her children; Dr. Michael (Mindy) Moore and Cindy (John) Tapp; as well as grandchildren, Benjamin Tapp, Sarah Tapp, Mercedes Moore, and Madigan Moore, and her faithful dog, Russ. In addition, Carolyn also leaves behind her brother, Charles (Marian) Veazey; brother in-law, Jeff Moore, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Receiving of friends will be held at Berea Baptist Church at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 8th. The funeral service was held at Berea Baptist Church on Saturday, January 8, with burial following at Liberty Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Allen and Rev. Tony Black officiatee at the service.

Pallbearers for the service were Benjamin Tapp, David Miles, Doyle Veazey, Kenny Veazey, Lee Moore, and Marty Mitchell. Honorary Pallbearers are the Deacons of Berea Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Children's Village of Clinton, MS P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS, 39060.