Carleen Hodges, 74, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus.

Carleen was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Kathleen McElroy; and her brother, Doug McElroy.

She is survived by her husband, Troy Hodges of Carmack; one son, Brian (Tina) Hodges of Kosciusko; one daughter, Bridgette (Mark) Hill of McCool; two brothers, David (Melissa) McElroy and Mark (Rhonda) McElroy both of Carmack; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, at Hebron Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Hebron Baptist Church cemetery. Rev. Billy Little and Rev. Tony Black will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Mark McElroy, Mark Hill, Brandon Hodges, Brayden Hodges, Blake Hill, and Larry Hodges.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dustin Hill, Marlee Hill, Taylor May, Kayden Hodges, Colton Hill, Tyler May, Kora Hodges, and Kyrie Mabry.

