Bennie Ray Adams, 89, of Kosciusko, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the State Veteran’s Home in Kosciusko.

He retired from postal services and was an Army Korean Conflict Veteran.

Bennie Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Henry C. and Cola Odom Adams; sister, Janice Hammock; brothers, HC Adams and Johnny Adams; grandson, Ronnie Pettit; granddaughter, DD Bullard; and two great-grandchildren, Nathan Pettit and Kaleb Myers.

Bennie is survived by his wife, Tommie Hobson Adams; son, Gwin Adams (Pam); daughters, Ann Pettit (Robert), Karon Bullard, and Debbie Myers; sisters, Jo Anne Sanders and Jimmie Linda Sanders; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were Friday, February 11, 2022 at Center Baptist Church.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.