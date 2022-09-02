April Lynn Walters, 52, of Sallis, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her mother Connie Lacey Lawrence.
April “Apple” is survived by her partner Chris Nail; father, James “Bully” Lawrence (Darlene); son, Jamie Walters (Casie); sisters, Rachel McDaniel (Chris) and Amy Liner (Paul); grandchildren, Lily, Landen, and Lyndol.
Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. in the Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Harmonia Cemetery in Sallis.
For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.