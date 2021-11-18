Robert Lester “Bob” McCafferty, 82, of Kosciusko, MS, passed away November 16, 2021, at Attala Nursing Center.

Robert was a chief estimator with Ivey Mechanical for 45 years. He was a member of South Huntington Street Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and church elder. He was also a member of the Kosciusko Rotary Club. His hobbies were fishing and hunting. He served his country in the Army National Guard.

Mr. McCafferty is survived by his wife, Mary McCafferty of Kosciusko, MS; three sons, Robby (Melanie) McCafferty of Kosciusko, MS, Mike (Staci) McCafferty of Searcy, AR, and Mark McCafferty of Kosciusko, MS; two brothers, Jim Gilbert of Madison, MS, and Ron Gilbert of Douglasville, GA; seven grandchildren, Stan McCafferty, Sara Robinson, Katie Dickerson, Michael McCafferty, Hannah Ferrie, Kyle Ferrie, and Paige Ferrie; five great-grandchildren, Kaiya Dickerson, Henry McCafferty, Whit McCafferty, Katelyn Culler, and Jacob Culler; cousins and a special cousin, Mary Faye Sinclair.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Samuel McCafferty; and his parents, Ray and Mary Jane Gilbert.

Visitation is from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, at South Huntington Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. at South Huntington Church of Christ with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Ministering will be Allen Coker, Les Ferguson, and Jeff Frank.

Memorials may be made to Sunnybrook Children’s Home, 222 Sunnybrook Road Ridgeland, MS, 39157, www.sunnybrookms.org.

For online condolences, visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.