Myles Branch, 71, of Sallis, passed away November 8, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala.

Myles is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Branch; brother-in-law, Michael Burchfield; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Maggie Jenkins Branch; sister, Carolyn Branch Burchfield; and brother, William Michael Branch.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Seneasha Cemetery in Sallis.

