I.V. Smith, Jr., 73, of Jackson, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as being an avid gardener, known for his “green thumb.” He was a graduate of Mississippi State University where he went on to teach Industrial Arts, eventually retiring from Powell Middle School.

I.V. is survived by his wife, Vivian Allen Smith; son, Sam Smith (Libby); daughter, Jenni Pace (Dan); sisters, Frances Logan (James) and Teresa Self (Ricky); and two grandchildren, Sara Ivy and Brooklyn.

I.V. was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Jane Worrell; and his parents, Ivory Vernon and Donna Ferguson Smith.

Visitation is 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services will follow at noon at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Pallbearers will be Sam Smith, Dan Pace, Lane Murphy, Robert Murphy, Mike Truitt, and Will Mann.

