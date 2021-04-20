Henry W. Cain, 95, of Sallis, MS, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at Sallis Baptist Church with burial to follow at Sallis Cemetery with Reverend Thomas Wicker officiating. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at Sallis Baptist Church.

Henry is survived by two sons, Barry Cain (Necie) and Bruce Cain (Linda); brothers, Paul, Woody, Lynn, and Bailey Cain; sisters, Barbara Burden and Floy Waddell; grandchildren, Amy Vlach, Caleb Cain (Bethany), Bradlee Cain (Cayla), and Brandon Cain (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Parker, Larson, Maclynn, Cale, Evie Rae, Emma Bradlee, and Annie James; and son-in-law Talmadege Parker.

Henry was a member at Sallis Baptist Church. He was a retired mechanic for Hammett Motor Company in Durant, MS. He served in the United States Navy, Army, and Mississippi Army National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Annie Myrle Cain; parents Cisero and Vera Willis Cain; and daughter Jeannie Parker.

