Paul Liner, 45, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS

Visitation was held Friday, May 27, 2022, from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at West Carthage Baptist Church in Carthage MS.

A Celebration of Life will be held later.

Paul was preceded in death by his father Michael Liner, his sister Jennifer Liner and grand twins River and Jordan.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Amy Lawrence Liner, his mother Gloria Perry, his children Joshua Drouant (Haley), Nicholas Liner (Kansas), Joey Liner, Benjamin Wilder (Sabrina), Blaine Wilder (Britney), Dana Houston (Samuel) and Kayla Turner (Natalie), his grandchildren Brooklyn, Jaythan, Percy, Elligh, Alyssa, Zane, Lily, Brody, Brantley, Alexa, Liam, Jessica, Kira, Lynnex and Maylee, his brothers, Michael Liner Jr. (Tammy), Christopher Liner (Dana) and Mark Harris (Sarah), his sisters Michelle Favors (Charles), Stacy Giroir (Keith) and Crystal Liner.

Paul was of the Catholic faith, and he had worked in construction, dirt work and shrimping. He loved his family and friends. He also loved hunting and fishing.

