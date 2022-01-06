Herbert Hodges, 80, of Kosciusko passed away May 23, 2022, at his residence. Visitation was 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home. A memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial that followed in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Larry Harvey officiated.

Herbert was born May 24, 1941, in Kosciusko, MS to Albert Martin Hodges and Sudie Kate Strahan. He was self-employed as a truck driver and attended Springdale Baptist Church.

Herbert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Martin Hodges, and Sudie Kate Strahan Hodges; wife, Bonnie Jean McGivney Hodges; and brother, Tommy Galloway Hodges.

He is survived by sons, Herbert Dwayne (Jackie) Hodges, and Barry Lane (Patty) Hodges of Kosciusko; sister, Sybil Hood of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Hayden Hodges, Kyle Hodges, Ethan Hodges, and Kayla Hodges; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch P.O. BOX 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174-0001 or www.calfarley.org