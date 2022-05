Ann Cain Moulder, 56, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Funeral services were held at 2:00pm Graveside Monday May 9, 2022, at Sallis Cemetery in Sallis, MS.

Ann was preceded in death by her father Leroy Cain and her sisters Sandy and Jeanette.

She is survived by her mom Ms. Georgia Cain, her daughter Kayla Boblett (John), her son John Mark Moulder (Alexis), and her two grandchildren Walker and Katelynn.

Ann was a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Culpepper Funeral Home handled arrangements.