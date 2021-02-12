Billy Tate, 88, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

He was born on August 3, 1933, to Charles Murley and Lucille Cade Tate. He was the oldest of three children. His parents instilled in him the love of the Lord, the reward that comes from hard work, and the importance of education.

Billy graduated from West High School at age 16, being named Valedictorian of his class and was star basketball and football player. He attended Millsaps College on a baseball scholarship, later transferring to Holmes Junior College, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi State University, and later received a Master’s in Education from Mississippi College.

Billy spent 33 years in Vicksburg, MS, beginning employment with Standard Oil, but soon was called to work as a biology teacher and coach for Culkin Academy, where he also served as principal. He was named the first principal at the Warren Central Junior High School and completed his career as Federal Programs Coordinator, Land Manager, and Assistant to the Superintendent of the Vicksburg School District.

Upon retirement from the education field in 1990, he and his wife, Carolyn Stovall Tate, returned to West to help manage the family farm growing cotton and soybeans.

Billy is survived by his wife, Carolyn Tate; his son, Kenn Tate and his wife, Kim; his daughter, Fran Honeycutt; his grandchildren, Kasey Tate Davis (Gerald), Lance Honeycutt, Michael Tate, and Abby Tate; his great-granddaughter, Lauren Rae Davis; and his sisters, Sara Tate McLellan (Joe) and Lynn Tate Hathcock (Buddy).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation and funeral services were Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at West Baptist Church, with burial following in West Cemetery.

Culpepper Funeral Home of Kosciusko handled arrangements. For online condolences visit culpepperfunealhome.com.