Margie Jeanine Townsend, 52, joined her daddy, David Townsend, in Heaven on November 25, 2021.

Jeanine is survived by her precious mother, Margie Townsend; her sister ,Darnell Stancill and her husband, Todd; her sisters, Melinda Townsend and Ashley Townsend; and her brother, Dave Townsend and his wife, Allison; her nieces and nephews Ty and Allibrier; and her heart was her great-nieces and great-nephews, Autumn, Bentley, Case, Lathey and Lyla.

She was a 1987 graduate of Canton Academy and completed two years of college.

From day one, Jeanine was a free spirit who took life in her own way, no matter what.

Visitation will be Monday, November 29, 5 to 7 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home in Canton, MS. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 30, graveside at Canton City Cemetery in Canton, MS.

For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.