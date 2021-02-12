James Michael Sills, 70, of Kosciusko passed away Monday, November 29, 2021.

Mr. Sills was an offshore mechanic with Rowan. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

James is survived by his wife, Pam, of Kosciusko, MS; daughter, Ashley Sills Broyles (Chris) of Kosciusko, MS; son, John Marcus Sills (Diane) of Thomastown, MS; grandchildren, Bryce Broyles, Kaitlyn Broyles, and Briana Doster (David); great-grandchild, John Doster; and sister, Hope Ray.

He was preceded in death by parents, James Emmitt and Nellie Ruth Teston Sills.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel, Kosciusko.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org .

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.