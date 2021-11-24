Eugene H. Irving, 91, of Kosciusko passed away November 21, 2021, at his residence.

Mr. Irving was a lineman and serviceman for M. P. & L for 46 ½ years. He was a member of Kosciusko First United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict in the 581st Air Resupply and Communication Squadron (PSYCOPS) based at Seoul Air Base K-16 South Korea.

He is survived by his son, Buddy (Carol) Irving of Vernon, AL; daughter, Teresa Irving (Marc) Wilson of Madison; three grandchildren, Anna Irving, Rebecca Day Wagner, and Gregory Day; five great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Irving; parents, Hayes Preston and Minnie Mae Brister Irving; and one brother, James H. Irving.

Visitation is Saturday, November 27, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko. Graveside services follow at 11 a.m. in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Gary Glazier will be ministering.

Memorials may be sent to Kosciusko First United Methodist Church, 110 East Washington Street, Kosciusko, MS, 39090, or to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org .