Bruce Ray, 60, of Pensacola, FL, passed away November 23, 2021 at Ascenian Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Mr. Ray was a florist and was a member of Doty Springs Baptist Church.

Bruce is survived by his mother, Bobbie Steed Ray of Grenada, MS; two daughters; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Moody Lydell Ray; and two brothers, Stanley and Steve Ray.

Visitation was Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services at Doty Springs Cemetery followed with Rev. Eddie Holloway ministering.

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.