Vicky Carol Sanders (Abel) passed from this life December 4, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS.

Vicky was a graduate of Kosciusko High School and of the University of Mississippi. Vicky was a respiratory therapist since 1978, an EMT since the age of 18, then —following in her parents footsteps— she became a paramedic in 1999. She most recently worked at The Pearl River Resort as an EMT/ security officer. She loved her work family.

Vicky is survived by daughters, Amanda DuBard (Jason) and Ayme Dell Blakely (Dustin), both of Kosciusko, MS; her sister, Rita Sanders of Kosciusko, MS; five grandchildren, Hayden Burns, Piper DuBard , Paisley DuBard, Belle Burns, and Paxtyn DuBard, all of Kosciusko, MS; one great-grandson, Asher Burns of Kosciusko, MS; niece, Brittani Self (Jayson) of Kosciusko, MS; and her great-nephews and great-nieces, Kelby, Weston, Rynlee, Grady, Slayde, Cadon, Olivia, Brandon, and Cash.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Lawrence Sanders (Stubby Sanders); her mother, Hilda Frazier Sanders; brother, Jimmy Sanders; and her niece, Ashley Coleman Goodman.

Visitation is Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, Kosciusko, and Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Kosciusko First United Pentecostal Church. Funeral services are Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Kosciusko First United Pentecostal Church with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Charles Fisher and Rev. Shannon Pennington will be ministering.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Blakely, Jason DuBard, Hayden Burns, Brandon Crowson, Cash White, Jayson Self, James Frazier, Justin Cuellar, Anthony Meckler, Chris Madere, Wilson Ward, Jonathan Billie, Joshua Willis, Yarbrough McClendon, and Marquita Pinkston. Honorary pallbearers Paxtyn DuBard and Weston Self.

Memorials may be sent to French Camp Academy www.frenchcamp.org and St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org .

For online condolences visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.