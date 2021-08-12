Rev. Charles Windell Stokes, a retired minister from McKinney, TX, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at age 85.

Charles was born in Kosciusko, MS, to Louis Franklin Stokes and Gurtha Belle Ivey Stokes. His father died when he was five years old, so his mother and grandparents raised him and his three brothers. This put a lot of responsibility on Charles to contribute, developing a great work ethic beginning at 12 years old initially driving a delivery truck then numerous jobs working for the railroad, Ford assembly plant, selling insurance, band director, and ultimately, as Minster of Music/Education/Youth in Kosciusko while completing his college degree. During his college years and peacetime, Charles served six years in the Army reserve.

Upon graduation with honors from Ole Miss with a BA in Music Education, God called him into the ministry, and he began his education through Candler Methodist Seminary in Atlanta, distinguishing himself by becoming certified in every area of the church: music, christian education, church administration, preaching and pastoral care. At the time, the only known person in Methodism that had Certification in all major ministries.

Charles and Louise would serve six churches across Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas over 52 ½ years, 26 of which were at St. Andrew in Plano where he retired in 2013. He served in several roles, however he always felt ministry through music was his passion finding some of his greatest joy touring with youth choirs over the years.

All his life he was active in the church and had a strong faith in God. Charles was a caring and compassionate husband, father, and grandfather with an amazing sense of humor. He enjoyed golfing with friends and was an avid sports fan sharing the experience with his grandsons attending Sooner, Cowboy and Ranger games frequently, however Ole Miss football always held a special place in his heart. He will truly be missed, not only by his family but by many lifetime friends as well.

Surviving family members are his beloved wife of 63 years, Louise Stokes of McKinney, TX; daughter, Sylvia Cosby, and her husband, Jeff; and two grandsons, Andrew and Jordan of Plano, TX; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins across the country.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at St. Andrew Methodist Church, 5801 West Plano Parkway, Plano, TX, 75093, with Rev. Arthur Jones and Rev. Robert Hasley officiating. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Methodist Church Columbarium, Plano, TX.

For those who may not be able to attend services, they will be live streamed at

https://www.standrewumc.org/memorial.