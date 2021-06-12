Polly Prisock Overstreet, 85, of Kosciusko, passed away December 5, 2021, at her residence.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church and a retired manager for Spaceway Convenient Store in Kosciusko.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bertha Gray; husbands, Bud Prisock and Charles Overstreet; sons, Wayne and Michael; sisters, Vena Pearl Moore and Willie Mae Allen; and brother, Nelson Gray.

Polly is survived by her son, Charles “Bubba” Overstreet; daughter, Patty Skelton (Vernon); grandchildren, Shaun Skelton (Andrea), Madison Claire, and Adrian Brooks Overstreet; and great-grandchildren, Henley and Haley Skelton.

No visitation is planned, and graveside services are at 2 p.m. onTuesday, December 7, 2021, at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Dossville.

Memorials may be made in memory to Second Baptist Church.

For online condolences, please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.