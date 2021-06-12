Mary Sanders Dalton, 78, of Sallis, passed away November 30, 2021, at her residence.

She had a master’s degree in teaching through Delta State University. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group on local office and Methodist Conference. She was a member of McAdams United Methodist church and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Rosemary Cagle Sanders; brothers, Jim and George; and sisters, Betty and Susan.

Mary is survived by her husband, Charles “Cracker” Dalton; sons, Lance Dalton (Candace) and Lynn Dalton (Ginger); sisters, Linda Crouse, Sarah Gibbs, and Rosemary Tharp; and grandchildren, Davis and Lance.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 4, 2021 at McAdams United Methodist Church.

Culpepper Funeral Home, Kosciusko, handled arrangements. For online condolences please visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.