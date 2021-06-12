Sonny Reynolds, 74, passed away Friday December 3, 2021

Sonny was a member of Kosciusko First Baptist Church, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and retired as a dispatcher with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Jewel Odom Reynolds, and his sister, Sandy McCormick.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Margie Abels Reynolds; his daughters, Christi Hill (Roger), Michelle Young (Joey) and Lisa Potter (David); his son, Tony Fox (Ashley); his sister, Cherry Garner (Jim); 17 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces, Kellye Smith (Brett) and Laurie Ables (Jerry); and nephews,Trey Garner (Kelly) and Mark McCormick.

A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

For online condolences visit culpepperfunealhome.com.