Wilma Helen Snipes, 80, passed away June 11, 2019. She was born February 18, 1939, in Kosciusko, Mississippi.

Her services were Friday, June 14, 2019, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko. Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel.

She is survived by her daughters, Shelia Pender (Kenny), Kimberly Harping and Retha Reus (Mike); her sons, Mickey Keen (Tammy), Ed Barnett, and Hugh Snipes; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charles Fowler.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Snipes and her parents, Wilburn Fowler and Lillie Dell O'Briant.