Wilma Dees Bingham

Thu, 04/30/2020 - 11:07am

Wilma Dees Bingham, 89, passed away April 29, 2020, at her home. 

Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Rev. Randy Dees will officiate.

She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. She was a gardener seven days a week. She was the secretary for Bingham’s Plant Farm. She had a special love for her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Howell (Sandy) Bingham; daughters, Peggy (Marvin) Pepper and Linda Hatter; five grandchildren, Clayton, Brad, Tyler, Coley, and David; brothers, Zebbie Dees, Jr. and Leroy Dees; sister, Earline Phillips; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howell Bingham; and parents, Zebbie and Mary Dees.

Memorials may be sent to Heart of Hospice, 1675 Lakeland Drive #407, Jackson, MS  39216 or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

