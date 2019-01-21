William Henry Hathcock, 77, formerly of Durant, died January 19, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 22, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Durant from 1 p.m. until the service time at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Brister Cemetery in Durant.

William Henry was born April 21, 1941, to Audis Hathcock and Sallie Mae McBride Hathcock. For 31 years he was employed with the Mississippi State Highway Patrol where he served as Trooper and Investigator. For 24 years, he was a member of the Mississippi National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Durant; a fraud investigator for Progressive Insurance; worked at Southern Funeral Home; was a Mason with the Lexington Lodge #24 and a Shriner.

Survivors are his wife Betty Gail Hathcock; son, Starks Hathcock (Wendy) of Brandon; daughter, Stephanie Rodgers (Tony) of Brandon; sisters, Betty Faye Edwards of Durant and Lynn Hancock of Bentonia; grandchildren, Hillary and Kaleigh Hathcock.

Memorial may be made to Park Place Christian Academy, 201 Park Place Drive, Pearl, MS 39208; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Wounded Warriors Projects, P.O. Box 75817; Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.