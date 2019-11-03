Wayne A. Oliver



Wayne Adams Oliver was born May 20, 1927. He left this world for his heavenly home on March 9, 2019. Wayne lived a long and blessed life; he was 91 years old.



Wayne was born in Ethel, MS, where he graduated high school before joining the U. S. Navy. He served in Panama and the U.S. west coast in San Diego, CA at the end of World War II. After the Navy, Wayne and his new bride lived in Jackson, MS, before returning to Kosciusko to work for Texas Eastern. Later, he was a consultant for the company. While employed there, he also performed all the radio installation and repair work for the City of Kosciusko. He also owned a radio tower for a number of years and dabbled in farming and gardening until age took its toll.



Wayne devoted much of his lifetime in service to his church, Parkway Baptist, where he was a founding member and greatly valued the fellowship he shared with the men of his Sunday school class.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mollie Oliver; sisters, Lola Alexander, Eva Ingram, Alma Ruth Corley; brother, Wiley Oliver; and his daughter, Sandra Oliver Caldwell.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Juanita Bell Oliver of Kosciusko; son, Robert Bruce Oliver (Lynne) of Ridgeland/Kosciusko; granddaughters, Leah Caldwell Asdell (Mark) of Gilbert, AZ and Mallory Caldwell Balnis (Steven) of Chandler, AZ; three great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to our lead caregiver, Marilyn Lindsay-Boles, and her team who took care of Wayne during this difficult time. Words cannot express how special all of you are. Also, to Halcyon Hospice for all your tenderness and care; you guys were really gifts in a time of need.



Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Don Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Parkway Cemetery.



Pallbearers are Devon Breazeale, Allen Warrington, Sr., Allen Warrington, Jr., Mark Asdell, Cecil Bland, Glyn Ingram, Bob Dees, and Steve Caldwell. Honorary pallbearers Lynne Alexander, Wayne’s nephew and our dear neighbor of many years, Norris Wilkerson.



God bless all the good people who helped the family during this trying time.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wayne’s name to The Mind Center, University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2500 N. State Street, Jackson, MS 39216.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.