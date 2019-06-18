Vivian Turner Tyler

Tue, 06/18/2019 - 11:34am

Vivian Turner Tyler, 101, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko. 

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett and Dr. Scott Wright will officiate.

She was a member of the Kosciusko First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko. She attended Kitty Allen Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Salem Lodge. She also attended and graduated from French Camp Academy.

Survivors include her son, James Toby (Mary) Tyler of Kosciusko; three grandchildren, James Bradley (Allison) Tyler, Thomas Brent (Staci) Tyler, Jeremy Craft (Lindsey) Tyler; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kayden, Hayes, Henson, and Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Allen Tyler; parents, Robert Elisha Turner and Katie Ora Toler Turner; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, Kosciusko First Baptist Church, or Kosciusko First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

Vivian Turner Tyler

