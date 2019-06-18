Vivian Turner Tyler, 101, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Atwood Personal Care Home in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett and Dr. Scott Wright will officiate.

She was a member of the Kosciusko First United Methodist Church in Kosciusko. She attended Kitty Allen Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the V.F.W. Salem Lodge. She also attended and graduated from French Camp Academy.

Survivors include her son, James Toby (Mary) Tyler of Kosciusko; three grandchildren, James Bradley (Allison) Tyler, Thomas Brent (Staci) Tyler, Jeremy Craft (Lindsey) Tyler; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kayden, Hayes, Henson, and Tyler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Allen Tyler; parents, Robert Elisha Turner and Katie Ora Toler Turner; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, Kosciusko First Baptist Church, or Kosciusko First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.