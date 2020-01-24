Vivian McKinnon

  • 95 reads
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 8:45am

Vivian McKinnon, native of Attala County, passed away December 23, 2019, at his home. He was 91, and a member of Second Baptist Church. Interment was in the Parkway Cemetery.

Mr. McKinnon was a veteran of World War II. He retired from Globe-Weis in 1990.

He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Faye Yates McKinnon; one son, Stan McKinnon and wife, Christine, of Murfreesboro, TN; one daughter, Vicki Jackson and husband, Francis of Vicksburg, MS; one brother, J.T. McKinnon of Morton, MS; three sisters, Hortense Dehart of Memphis, TN, Jean Jenkins of Nesbit, MS, and Nina Bain of Whitehaven, MS; four grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ola McMillan McKinnon; two sons, Bobby Ray and Billy Earl McKinnon; one brother, Frank McKinnon.

Jordan Funeral Home handled arrangements.

