Vivian L. Mitchell, 75, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2021 at her residence in Louisville.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Stonewall Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home. Rev. Lawson Poole will officiate.

She is survived by her husband, Allison Mitchell of Louisville; son, Robert Allison (Janice) Mitchell, Jr. of McCool; daughter, Rebecca Ann Smith of Guntown; brother, Kenny Bullion of Georgia; sister, Pat Griffis of Ohio; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Leroy and Erny Bullion, and one sister.

Ms. Mitchell was of the Baptist belief. She worked on the line at General Motors in Flint, Michigan.

Pallbearers will be Paul Templeton, Robert Templeton, Jim Templeton, Marvin Bell, Billy Bridges and Lamar McDaniel.

Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.