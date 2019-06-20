Virginia Blackston Gregg, 90, wife of the late Odie Gregg, Sr, entered into rest Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Neshoba County Hospital, Philadelphia, MS.

Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.

Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Gregg was a member of Doty Springs Baptist Church and a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Mississippi. She loved to read and crochet.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Blackston, and her sister, Katherine Cook.

She is survived by her children, Odie Gregg, Jr (Donna), of Kosciusko, MS, Henry Grady Gregg, also of Kosciusko, George Nathan Gregg (Mary Ann), of South Carolina, Charles William Gregg, of Augusta, Pamela Robinson (Bobby), of Waynesboro; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret Shaufelberger, of Rincon, GA; and sister-in-law, Frances Blackston, of Eupora, MS.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Doty Springs Baptist Church, c/o Burlon Crocker, 3453 Attala Rd #5107, Ethel, MS 39067; or to Gideons International, Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

The family will receive friends Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.