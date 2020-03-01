Violet Humphries Hales went home for Christmas, dying in her sleep on December 12,2019; she was 86 years old.

A native of Gaffney, South Carolina, her parents were Hyrle and Bertha Quinn Humphries. She was married to William (Bill) Alvin Hales for 63 years until his death Febuary, 2019. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, her sister ,Betty Kethan; her brothers, Bud Humphries, Gene Humphries, and Lew Humphries.

She is survived by her brother, Ted Humphries; daughters, Betty Turner(Jackey), Edie O’Briant (Alan), Lynn Finley(Trey), and Susan Cappelli; her grandchildren, Ross Turner, Brooks Turner, Hannah Ochoa, David Ochoa, John Cappelli, Amy Cappelli, Rebecca Cappelli, Eddie Cappelli; great-granddaughters, Angelina Ochoa and Terah Turner; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Violet will be remembered as one of the very best "old school" nurses, retiring after 55 years as an RN. She was in the operating room at UMC when Dr. James Hardy performed the world's first lung transplant in 1963, as well as the world's first heart transplant in 1964. After her nursing career, she and Bill moved to Jackson, MS, to serve as house parents in a group home for abused teenage girls. Later, after three years on staff at Ridgecrest Baptist Conference Center in Black Mountain, North Carolina, she and Bill served as missionaries in The Gambia, West Africa for five years. Returning to Kosciusko, MS, she and Bill were most exceptional as grandparents in their last years of life; they absolutely adored all children.

Despite worsening dementia, she was happy as a resident of Attala County Nursing Home, where she was loved and respected by the staff there. Their rendition of “Amazing Grace” as she was taken to the funeral home was beautiful. When asked by her daughter what she wanted for Christmas this year, she simply replied "Bill Hales"; the Good Lord mercifully granted her wish just a few days later. She is now using her beautiful soprano voice (next to Bill's deep baritone) to sing praises to the King of Kings.

A memorial service is planned for January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Williamsville Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the church/school they helped start in The Gambia through the missions fund at Williamsville Baptist Church, 16995 Williamsville Road, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Online condolences may be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.