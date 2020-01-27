Vicki Burdine Boyd, 74, passed away January 26, 2020, at Choctaw Residential Center in Choctaw, MS. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel,with burial to follow in the Kosciusko City Cemetery. Rev. Freddie Tanksley will officiate.

She was the first female engineer in the southeast. She was an artist and a seamstress. She was a member of Hurricane Baptist Church and was baptized at Second Baptist Church in the 1950’s.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Hope Sanders; brother, Larry Burdine and wife, Tommie; sister, Gladys Tavares and husband, Horace; a host of nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Toni Davis and Deborah Hibner.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Vince Sanders and Tony Sanders; parents, R.V. and Gladys Gray Burdine; sister, Virginia Frasier; and brother, Richard Duane Burdine.

