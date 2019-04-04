Mr. Tracy Neal Taylor, 61, of Kosciusko, passed away April 1, 2019 at his residence.

A memorial will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at a later date at Berea Cemetery.

Rev. Barry Corbett and Rev. Mike Barrentine will officiate.

Mr. Taylor was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He retired from Bellsouth after 27 years of service.

He is survived by son, Matt Taylor; daughter, Jessica Taylor; brother, Bobby Taylor and wife Carol; granddaughter, Kayleigh.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Robert and Syble Taylor.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.