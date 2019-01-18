Mrs. Tracy Michelle Goodwin Taylor, 57, of Pass Christian, passed away January 16, 2019.

Visitation will begin at noon prior to services on Saturday, January 19, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Parkway Cemetery. Bro. Barry Corbett will officiate.

Tracy was an orthodontist assistant for numerous years, but her greatest accomplishment in life has been being a mother to Jordan. Tracy graduated from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge LA. She attended Holmes Jr. College in Goodman, MS and was a member of the band color guard. This is also where she met her husband, Dr. Jeffery Taylor 38 years ago. They went on with their lives separately and reunited a couple of years ago and married on May 5, 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jeffery Taylor; children, Jordan Michelle Sims (Gil), Katherine Patricia Taylor, Jeffery Young Taylor, Jr., Laura Elizabeth Taylor; parents, Almon Edward Goodwin Jr and JoAnn Malone Goodwin; siblings, Tammy Lee Lowrie (Dean), Scott Edward Goodwin (Ronda), Dana Lynn Thompson (Ben), nieces and nephews, Jessica Davis, Justin Goodwin, Dean Lowrie Jr, Danielle Lowrie, Hunter Lowrie, Houston Lowrie, Rachael Goodwin, Dawson McCord, Gracie Davis, Hadley Laws, Hudson Laws, Kayleigh Goodwin, Jacob Lowrie, Dacota Young, Delphi Lawrence; host of cousins, aunts and uncles.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Tom and Jessie Lee Malone and Almon and Wilmoth Goodwin.