Tony Ross, 70, passed away on August 28, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko.

Survivors include his brothers, Arthur Ross and J. W. Thrasher; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Ross; and brother, Roy Ross.

Graveside service and burial will be at Parkway Cemetery, Tuesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. Rev. Jerry Meggs will officiate.

