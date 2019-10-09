Tony Ross

  • 197 reads
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 1:20pm

Tony Ross, 70, passed away on August 28, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko.

Survivors include his brothers, Arthur Ross and J. W. Thrasher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Ross; and brother, Roy Ross.

Graveside service and burial will be at Parkway Cemetery, Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m.  Rev. Jerry Meggs will officiate.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

Tony Ross
Tony Ross, 70, passed away on August 28, 2019, at the Attala County Nursing Center in Kosciusko.
Tony Ross
Alta Lee Rosamond Morehead
Kay Ramage
Rev. Lamar Burkes
Archie McAdams

Lifestyles

Community calendar 090519
Football Class of ‘77 Class of 1977, Football Team 12-0, Kosciusko will have a reunion at the pre-... READ MORE
Church calendars 090519
Community calendar 082919
Church calendar 082919
Community calendar 082219
Church calendar 082219