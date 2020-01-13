Tommy Newlin

Paul Thomas Newlin, Sr. 69, passed away January 12, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko and from 5 to 8 p.m. at New Haven Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Haven Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the New Haven Cemetery. Rev. Jim Gardner will officiate.

He attended New Haven Baptist Church. He retired after 30+ years of nursing as a licensed practical nurse. He was the first male nurse to graduate from the Holmes LPN program in the late 1970s. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved baseball and helped coach his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Newlin of Weir; sons, Paul Thomas Newlin, Jr. and Kyle Newlin, both of Weir; daughter, Joy Ryles of Los Angeles, CA; seven grandchildren, Brandon Newlin, Christopher Newlin, Tori Newlin, Abby Newlin, Kasey Newlin, Tyler Boyd, and Keaton Boyd; great-grandchildren, Kave Newlin, Xander Newlin, and Rowan Newlin; sister, Barbara Howard and husband, R.A. of Weir; brother-in-law, Charlie May of Weir; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lewis and Rosalie Lanell Spears Newlin; and sister, Charlotte May.

Pallbearers will be Paul T. Newlin, Jr., Tyler Boyd, Brandon Newlin, Ethan Porter, Joey Hood, Christopher Newlin, and J. C. May.

Memorials may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745 or Parkinson Research.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.