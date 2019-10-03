Thelma Louise Stelzig Rodgers

Mrs. Thelma Louise Stelzig “Sally” Rodgers, 73, born October 3, 1945, passed away at her home March 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Brister Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon prior to services at the funeral home. Rev. Junior Davis and Rev. Jeremy Tillman will officiate.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John W. Rodgers; children, Pamela (Dwayne) Cochran, Bruce Rodgers, Patti (Wayne) Biggart, Beverly Ingram; brother, Richard Stelzig; grandchildren, Crystal Lane, Brandon Cochran, Emma King, Kathryn King, Christian Pee, Rowan Biggart, Henry Biggart, Charlie Biggart; great-grandchildren, Madyson Walton, Makenzie Walton & Lillian Coleman.

She is preceded in death by parents, Oscar & Bessie Jaquess Stelzig; siblings, Jenny Russom, Ethel Jaquess, Lawrence Stelzig, Pete Stelzig, Delbert Stelzig, Agnes Ford, Betty Cumptom, Bill Stelzig; father & mother in law, John W. & Mamie Lee Rodgers, Sr; brother in law, Jack Rodgers; many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jason Wheeless, Dustin Gentry, Butch Bell, Mike Barrentine, Tommy McAdams, Barry Spears, Barry Newell and Scott Miles. Honorary pallbearers Hal Dean, Billy Sanders, Ralph Walker, Doug Gentry, Dudley Stewart and Bob Arnett.