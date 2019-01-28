Thelma Louise Pearson Moore

Mon, 01/28/2019 - 9:00am

Mrs. Thelma Louise Pearson Moore, 88, of Kosciusko, passed away January 26, 2019.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, and from noon until services on Wednesday, January 30, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 30, in Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Barry Corbett will officiate.

Mrs. Moore was a member of Williamsville Assembly of God. She was a Homemaker, worked with Helping Hands of Attala County and Good Sam’s Camping.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Moore; daughter, Melinda (Daniel) Fowler; grandchildren, Jeremy (Karen) Loden, Taylor (Nathan) Alber; great grandchildren, Conner Loden, Hannah Loden, Jase Loden, Coen Alber, Ames Alber, Luca Alber, Elis Alber.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bonnie Mae Pearson; son, Bobby Moore; sisters, Estelle Blaylock, Robbie McGivney, Gladys Frazier; brothers, Lonnie Pearson, Grady Pearson.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.

