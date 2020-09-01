Terry L. Cauthen Sr.

Thu, 01/09/2020 - 8:12am

Funeral services for Terry L. Cauthen Sr., 61,  of Carmack will be at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the chapel of Oliver Funeral Home, with burial following in Midway Cemetery near Vaiden. Rev. George Felts will officiate the services. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home. Cauthen passed away at his home on Jan. 4, 2020, and is survived by his wife, Sandra Cauthen of Carmack; two sons, Terry Cauthen Jr. of Kosciusko and Jonathan "Jay" Cauthen of Carmack.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) handled the arrangements.

Obituaries

