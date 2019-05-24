Susie Minshew Foster, 56, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Jackson, MS.

Memorial services are at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. that day at Culpepper Funeral Home.

Susie is survived by her husband, Danny Foster; sons, Wayne Shelton (Spring), Dustin Foster (Miranda), and Bubba Foster; daughters, Heather Stevens and Danna Ramsey. She is survived also by brothers, Cecil Tittle, Allen Minshew, Bobby Minshew, and Craig Minshew; and sister, Brenda Carpenter; grandchildren, Brady Shelton, Blake Shelton, Braxton Fortenberry, Ryan Shelton, Drake Fortenberry, Jeremy Ramsey, Olivia Ramsey, and Mattie Ramsey.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Donald and Sally Hannah Minshew; brothers, L.C. Tittle, Jerome Minshew and Dayton Minshew; and sister, Sharon Robinson.

For online condolences visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.