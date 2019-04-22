Sidney Albert McCool, 79, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Merit Health in Jackson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 24, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will follow at noon Wednesday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Myron Schilling will officiate.



He was born February 26, 1940, to parents, Roby and Bettie Sims McCool. He was a beloved father, son, and brother. He was born in Ethel and a native of Kosciusko.

He was a life insurance agent on the Gulf Coast for more than years. For a number of years, he was a Million Dollar Round Table member.

He loved his family and the Lord Jesus Christ, and was a faithful member of the New Life Apostolic Church of Jackson. He enjoyed reading and studying his Bible and old westerns. He deeply loved, honored and respected his ministry.



Survivors include his loving mother, Bettie McCool of Kosciusko; daughter, Kerrye McCool of Biloxi; son, Mark (Joan) McCool of Ocean Springs; three granddaughters, Lauren McCool, Jessica McCool, and Heather McCool; and a sister, Peggie McCool of Pearl.



He was preceded in death by his father, Roby McCool.



Pallbearers will be Larry Ford, Myron Sims, Charles Sims, Kyle Sims, Randy Clark, and Stacy Robinson. Honorary pallbearer will be Rev. Bill Chatham.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity or church.



Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.