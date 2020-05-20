Sicily McBride Sims

  • 218 reads
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 11:23am

Sicily Sims, 80, of Arab, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020.

She was born on August 21, 1939, in Goodman. She married David E. Sims in 1958 and was a faithful wife of 61 years and a loving mother.

Sicily was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucille McBride; and sisters, Betty Pearson and Lois Upton.

She is survived by her husband, David; her brother, Pete McBride {Nelly) of Morton; daughter, Linda Abel (Terry) of Huntsville, Alabama; son, David W. Sims (Pat); six grandchildren, nine  great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Obituaries

Sicily McBride Sims
Sicily Sims, 80, of Arab, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Bonnie Lee Poe Hines
Noel Jones Covington, Sr.
Gay Nell Hawkins Hunt
Coy Elmo Thomas
Marnece Crowe Moore

Lifestyles

Twining vines to supports
Ever notice how a cat can’t help raising its rear when you stroke its back? Vines do the same... READ MORE
Will I remember to dress?
The church bulletin 051420
Church bulletin 050720
Free library added to courthouse square
Weekly devotional

Editorials

Cities face layoff choices
Kosciusko and many cities like it in Mississippi will soon be facing the difficult decisions that... READ MORE
Doing our part
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him