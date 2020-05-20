Sicily McBride Sims

Sicily Sims, 80, of Arab, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020.

She was born on August 21, 1939, in Goodman. She married David E. Sims in 1958 and was a faithful wife of 61 years and a loving mother.

Sicily was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lucille McBride; and sisters, Betty Pearson and Lois Upton.

She is survived by her husband, David; her brother, Pete McBride {Nelly) of Morton; daughter, Linda Abel (Terry) of Huntsville, Alabama; son, David W. Sims (Pat); six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, May 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS, with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.