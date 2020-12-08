Mrs. Shirley F. McGlothin, 65, of French Camp passed away at her home on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. She was born in Monroe, Louisiana, on Mar. 22, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Louie Fletcher and Sylvia Lynn Ferrell Sanders.

She was a retired teacher at French Camp Elementary School and a homemaker. Mrs. McGlothin was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church near French Camp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Vickie Ellington.

Mrs. McGlothin is survived by her husband, Butch McGlothin of French Camp; her daughter, Amanda Smith (Mike) of Brandon; two sons, Brian McGlothin (Marcy) of French Camp and Barry McGlothin (Andrea) of Mt. Vernon, Washington; her sister, Peggy Sanders Clark of French Camp; and nine grandchildren.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, Aug. 9, in the Family Life Center of Bethsaida Baptist Church near French Camp, with burial following in Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Alex Lawson, Rev. Bradley McGlothin and Mr. Mike Smith officiated the service.

Pallbearers were Patrick Thomas, Lee Boyd, Jay Ferguson, Justin Leach, Jonathan Leach and Ray Sebren. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Leach, Lawrence Clark, Claude King, Hugh Ferguson, Tony Thomas and Wade McGlothin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethsaida Cemetery Fund, c/o Twila Ferguson, 3521 Hwy 407, French Camp, MS 39745.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.