Sherry Ingold, 58, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at UMC in Jackson, Mississippi.

Visitation will be at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, at Culpepper Funeral Home in Kosciusko, MS. Burial will follow at the North Union Cemetery in Hesterville, MS.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Danny Ingold; son, Kasey Ingold; daughters, Daphne Ingram (Bubba), and Kristy Ingold; eight grandchildren, Lane, Kaddie Lynn, Lexie, McKenzie, Aubree, Easton, Preston, Klausen; brothers, Kenny Clausen, Toby Clausen, Steve Clausen; and sisters Patty Howell and Brenda Newman.

She was of the Baptist Faith and was a rural mail carrier.

Sherry was proceeded in death by her parents Clarence and Eleanor Lee Clausen.

Culpepper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made www.culpepperfuneralhome.com.